Sony Vision-S Electric Sedan Concept Unveiled at 2022 CES - Details Here

Sony Group is all set to launch its first commercial electric vehicle soon. The diversification is actually not much of a surprise considering that the world is heading towards all things electric and it won’t be abnormal for a tech company to ponder its entry.

At the company’s keynote address at the 2020 CES, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed the electric vehicle saying “We are exploring the commercial launch of Sony EV," he reportedly said at a press conference. “Sony is well-positioned as a creative entertainment company to redefine mobility."

Ahead of this, the company had showcased the Vision-S concept back in 2020. However, soon after that, it was mass reported that the Vision-S was only a showcase of Sony capabilities and potential rather than being an actuality. This was changed soon after the Vision-S was spotted doing test runs on public roads too.

The Vision-S reportedly boasts of as many as 40 sensors to enhance autonomous driving capabilities. Sony had already stated that the EV has a 360-degree audio feature, is capable of receiving updates over the air (OTA), supports 5G and has a mammoth infotainment screen.

