Soon, Delhi to Gwalior in 4 Hours! New Agra-Gwalior Greenfiled Expressway Cleared

Your journey between Delhi and Gwalior is all set to become smooth with the construction of a new 160-km-long 6-lane Gwalior-Agra Expressway. The ambitious project by the Union government will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Gwalior by a couple of hours to 4.

It is worth noting that the National Highway Authority of India is building a 408.77 km Chambal Expressway connecting Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, Union Minister of Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Rs 3,000-crore project was approved by the Union government. “The expressway will be very useful for the people of Bhind, Morena, Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri and Gwalior,” he said.

Scindia is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing Madhya Pradesh.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Scindia said that the project will be similar to Yamuna Expressway and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. He said that it will start from Niravali Tirahe in Gwalior and will be connected to Agra – Lucknow Expressway in Agra. It will be constructed five-km to the right of the already existing four-lane highway.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The 408.77-km Chambal Expressway (Atal Progressway) by National Highway Authority of India is a proposed 6-lane access-controlled highway connecting Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and Kota in Rajasthan. This greenfield expressway under Bharatmala Pariyojna will connect economically poor regions of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It will connect NH-27 in Seemalya Village near Kota district with Nanawa village in Etwawah district. On the eastern-end, it was start from the operational Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etwah and run parallel to Chambal river via Bhind, Morena, Gwalior and Shivpuri. On the western-end, an interchange will be constructed near Kota to connect with the under construction 1350 km Delhi – Mumbai Expressway. The six-lane Gwalior-Agra Expressway will be constructed five-km to the right of the already existing four-lane highway. The expressway will start from Niravali Tirahe in Gwalior and join Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Agra.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here