Soon WiFi on Planes Flying Over Indian Airspace, NELCO Announces In-Flight Communication Services

Nelco, a Tata Enterprise and India's leading VSAT solutions provider has announced the launch of Aero In-Flight Communication (IFC) services in India. Nelco is the first Indian company to provide this service in the country, marking the beginning of a new era of WiFi on aircrafts in Indian skies. Nelco has entered into a partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation for offering these services.

With the launch of these services, it will be possible for international aircrafts flying over India as well as domestic airlines to offer broadband internet services to its passengers on board. The Aero IFC services will enable seamless at-home and in-office experience in the skies for airline passengers. Further, it gives an opportunity for airlines to differentiate with others, enhance passenger experience, drive passenger loyalty, open up additional onboard revenue streams and optimize flight operations. Vistara has already signed up for Aero IFC services and is likely to be the first domestic airline company to launch these services very soon.

Speaking on this new development, Mr. P J Nath, MD & CEO of NELCO said, “We are delighted that Nelco is spearheading in providing the long awaited Aero IFC services in the country, marking the beginning of a new chapter in passenger services for the aviation sector in India. We are also very happy that we have forged the partnership with Panasonic Avionics in serving their customers. We forsee a great opportunity for growth in the IFC services in the country in the coming years and intend to be a leader in this market”.

Speaking on this new development, Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation said, “Becoming the first satellite communications provider to offer services over India is a major milestone for Panasonic. We are delighted to be partnering with Nelco and are proud to offer our valued customers the ability to change the way people stay connected inflight, at sea and in remote locations around the world.”

In December 2018, the Government of India announced the licenses for In-Flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) that allows broadband internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircrafts and vessels. The IFMC license is a key initiative of the Telecom Ministry, a move to liberalise satellite communication services in India. Nelco obtained the IFMC licence and is the first Indian company to enable communication services for the maritime and airlines sectors in India.

Currently, Nelco is the only company in India that has successfully operationalised the entire scope of the IFMC license comprising of both, the Aero In-Flight Communication and Maritime Communication services. Nelco plans to establish itself as a leader in the Aero IFC services space in India in the near future.