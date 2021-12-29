Sooraj Pancholi Buys New Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Worth Rs 22.99 Lakh - Details Here

Actor Sooraj Pancholi turned Santa for himself as he purchased a new Ducati Streetfighter V4 S this Christmas. Posting a photo with his new black ‘beast’ on Instagram, the actor called the bike his ‘best Christmas ever’. The model reportedly costs over Rs 26 lakhs(ex-showroom, Mumbai) and comes with a special matte finish paint job called the Dark Stealth. The Ducati Streetfighter 4V was introduced in the Indian market in two variants, the Streetfighter V4, and Streetfighter V4 S in May this year.

The bike is basically a naked version of Ducati’s flagship supersport, the Panigale V4 and sports an aggressive design language. Giving the Streeifhgter 4V a distinct look is its bi-plane wings.

The bike hosts a 5-inch full TFT high-resolution colour screen that can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). The list of features on this machine also includes an electronic package that comes with a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), traction control, slide control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, power launch, engine brake control, electronic suspension and bi-directional quick-shifter.

The suspension duties on this Ducati offering is performed by a 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks (BPF) that provide full adjustability in spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping. At the back, there’s a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber, one side of which is attached to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged aluminium bracket.

In terms of power, Streetfighter’s 1103 cc V4 engine is equipped with abilities to deliver 205 bhp of power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 122 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Additionally, the buyers also have an option of a full Akrapovic performance exhaust, which lowers the weight of the bike by 6 kg and increases the power to 218 bhp and 130 Nm.

The bike comes with the option of three different ridings presets that allow adaptation according to the rider, track/route and weather conditions. The riding modes include Race Riding Mode, Sport Riding Mode and Street Riding Mode.

