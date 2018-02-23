English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
South Korea to Quickly Discuss Turnaround Plan for GM Unit
GM had announced that it would shut a plant in the city of Gunsan, southwest of Seoul, by May and decide the future of its remaining three plants in the country within weeks.
The main gate to GM Korea's Gunsan factory is seen in Gunsan, South Korea February 13, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
South Korea said that it plans to quickly conduct due diligence on the South Korean unit of General Motors Co and discuss a turnaround plan for the financially strapped subsidiary.
The Detroit automaker announced last week it would shut a plant in the city of Gunsan, southwest of Seoul, by May and decide the future of its remaining three plants in the country within weeks.
GM has asked for financial support for its South Korean unit.
GM's head of international operations, Barry Engle, flew to Seoul this week and held a series of meetings with senior officials from state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the finance ministry and trade ministry, as well as lawmakers and union leaders.
The government said in a statement that GM had acknowledged there had been a progress in the talks.
"We will continue discussions with stakeholders to make our business viable and profitable," a GM Korea spokesman said.
The government "will quickly discuss GM Korea's turnaround plan, including whether to offer government support based on three principles," the finance ministry, trade ministry and KDB said in a joint statement.
It said the principles included "a responsible role" by GM in normalising its South Korean operations and a sustainable turnaround plan. Also, KDB, which holds a 17-percent stake in GM Korea, and GM's local labour union should "share the pain", it said.
It did not give details.
GM said the three principles are "reasonable," and pledged to hand in its turnaround plan as soon as possible, the statement said. The GM Korea spokesman did not specifically comment on the principles or the turnaround plan.
South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-Yeon said the government will take action after the due diligence is over.
When asked the Gunsan plant will be closed as planned, Kim declined to comment.
GM's South Korean labour union on Thursday decided not to go on a strike, for the time being, a union source told Reuters. Instead, it will step up calls on the government and parliament to come up with measures to prevent plant shutdowns.
The union will also ask the government to allow GM's union to participate in the due diligence of GM Korea, the source added.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The Detroit automaker announced last week it would shut a plant in the city of Gunsan, southwest of Seoul, by May and decide the future of its remaining three plants in the country within weeks.
GM has asked for financial support for its South Korean unit.
GM's head of international operations, Barry Engle, flew to Seoul this week and held a series of meetings with senior officials from state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the finance ministry and trade ministry, as well as lawmakers and union leaders.
The government said in a statement that GM had acknowledged there had been a progress in the talks.
"We will continue discussions with stakeholders to make our business viable and profitable," a GM Korea spokesman said.
The government "will quickly discuss GM Korea's turnaround plan, including whether to offer government support based on three principles," the finance ministry, trade ministry and KDB said in a joint statement.
It said the principles included "a responsible role" by GM in normalising its South Korean operations and a sustainable turnaround plan. Also, KDB, which holds a 17-percent stake in GM Korea, and GM's local labour union should "share the pain", it said.
It did not give details.
GM said the three principles are "reasonable," and pledged to hand in its turnaround plan as soon as possible, the statement said. The GM Korea spokesman did not specifically comment on the principles or the turnaround plan.
South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-Yeon said the government will take action after the due diligence is over.
When asked the Gunsan plant will be closed as planned, Kim declined to comment.
GM's South Korean labour union on Thursday decided not to go on a strike, for the time being, a union source told Reuters. Instead, it will step up calls on the government and parliament to come up with measures to prevent plant shutdowns.
The union will also ask the government to allow GM's union to participate in the due diligence of GM Korea, the source added.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street