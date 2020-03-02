South Superstar Mohanlal Buys Toyota Vellfire Worth Rs 79.5 Lakh, 1st Luxury MPV in Kerala

Superstar Mohanlal has got his hands on the newly introduced Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV that was recently launched at Rs 79.5 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new Toyota Vellfire aims to target the growing demand of premium and luxury MPVs and will compete against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, that was the first luxury MPV to launch in India. Not only V-Class and Vellfire, but Kia has also launched their premium MPV called the Carnival, which is priced exponentially less than the rest of the cars.



The Toyota Vellfire is the biggest passenger car to be on sale in India and aims to provide luxury with space. Superstar Mohanlal took delivery of his Toyota Vellfire in Kerala, making his car the first Vellfire of the southern state, known for their love for cars. Toyota has confirmed that the stock allotted for 3 months has already been sold in India. 60 units will be brought buy CBU route in India and 180 units have already been booked.

The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that generates 179 hp and is mated to an e-CVT unit and also gets an e-AWD system. In terms of features, the Vellfire gets ventilated seats, seat tables, ambient lighting, powered rear doors, double sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control.

The Vellfire can seat 7 people and its middle row has two pilot seats that can be fully reclined for comfort. In terms of design, the Toyota Vellfire gets a boxy design, with a heavy chrome work in the front section. The C and D pillars are blacked out and it has a massive street presence.