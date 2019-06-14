Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Soviet Made Military Plane Crashes in Vietnam, Two Pilots Killed

The two pilots in central Khanh Hoa province died when their Russian two-seater training aircraft Yakovlev Yak-52 crashed near a mountain, killing one of them instantly.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Soviet Made Military Plane Crashes in Vietnam, Two Pilots Killed
Photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows the site of military plane crash in Vietnam’s central Khanh Hoa province. A military plane crashed in Vietnam’s central Khanh Hoa province during a training flight Friday, killing two pilots, Vietnam News Agency reported. (Xinhua/VNA/IANS)
Loading...

Two pilots were killed in Vietnam Friday after their military plane crashed during a training session, an official has said. Though Vietnam has a good civilian aviation record, airplane and helicopter crashes are regularly reported in the military, which relies on an arsenal of imported equipment - mostly from longtime ally Russia.

The two pilots in central Khanh Hoa province died when their Russian two-seater training aircraft Yakovlev Yak-52 crashed near a mountain, killing one of them instantly.

"One was found dead while the other one died on the way to hospital," Nguyen Ngoc Khue, the head of the local commune where the accident occurred, told AFP.

The crash site was blocked off for investigation, Khue added, and photos in state media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the downed plane.

The Yak-52 took its first flight in 1976 in Russia and was later manufactured in Romania by Aerostar. It was designed to train civilian sport pilots and military pilots in the former Soviet Union.

Friday's crash follows several similar accidents in the communist country in recent years.

In July 2018, two pilots were killed when training in central Nghe An province in a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-22 that belonged to Vietnam's Air Defence Force.

At least 14 people were reported killed in military crashes in 2016.

Vietnam is seeking to modernise its military equipment by purchasing more equipment from partners beyond old Soviet ally Russia, including from France, Germany and Israel.

US President Donald Trump has also encouraged Hanoi to buy more American equipment to narrow a trade gap.

Observers say Vietnam is willing to do so, but could struggle to afford US military hardware.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram