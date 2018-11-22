English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Space Crunch Hampers Drive to Seize Old Vehicles Banned in Delhi by NGT
The Traffic Police and Transport department are responsible for enforcing the ban on 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones in Delhi imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Loading...
The issue of space crunch is hampering the Transport department's efforts to seize diesel vehicles of 10 years and above that have been banned from plying on the city roads by the green tribunal. The Transport department of the Delhi government has three pits for parking seized old vehicles that are currently overflowing and there is no room for more, a senior government official said.
"The department has sought the court's order on what to do with seized vehicles since the policy for scrapping them is yet to be notified by the Delhi government," the official said. The Enforcement wing of the Transport department launched a drive last month to seize old diesel vehicles plying on the roads.
"Around 200 vehicles have been seized so far. The drive is still going on but the problem of space is posing a serious challenge before us," he said. The scrapping policy of the Transport department has been readied but it is yet to be notified by the government, he said.
"There are three pits in Sarai Kale Khan, Dwarka and Burari that are currently packed. There is no room for any more seized vehicles even as we have deregistered around 2.35 lakh more old diesel vehicles," the official said.
The Delhi government deregistered 4 million old vehicles to curb pollution in the national capital but the enforcement data showed a dismal picture with only 3,196 (.079 per cent) such vehicles impounded by agencies after they were banned by the NGT in 2014, an RTI reply by the Enforcement wing of the Transport department said.
Two different agencies - Traffic Police and Transport department are responsible for enforcing the ban on 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014. The ban was ratified by the Supreme Court.
"The department has sought the court's order on what to do with seized vehicles since the policy for scrapping them is yet to be notified by the Delhi government," the official said. The Enforcement wing of the Transport department launched a drive last month to seize old diesel vehicles plying on the roads.
"Around 200 vehicles have been seized so far. The drive is still going on but the problem of space is posing a serious challenge before us," he said. The scrapping policy of the Transport department has been readied but it is yet to be notified by the government, he said.
"There are three pits in Sarai Kale Khan, Dwarka and Burari that are currently packed. There is no room for any more seized vehicles even as we have deregistered around 2.35 lakh more old diesel vehicles," the official said.
The Delhi government deregistered 4 million old vehicles to curb pollution in the national capital but the enforcement data showed a dismal picture with only 3,196 (.079 per cent) such vehicles impounded by agencies after they were banned by the NGT in 2014, an RTI reply by the Enforcement wing of the Transport department said.
Two different agencies - Traffic Police and Transport department are responsible for enforcing the ban on 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014. The ban was ratified by the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tigers Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi Starrer is a Very Poor Take on Idealism
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
- Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review: A Decent Budget Android Smartphone For Starters
- Deepika & Ranveer Look Radiant Twinning in Pink as the Newlyweds Head to Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...