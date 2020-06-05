Spain-Based Pursang Unveils E-Track Electric Motorcycle With 120 kmph Top-Speed and 140 Km Range

Spain-based electric motorcycle company Pursang has announced the opening of pre-orders for its E-Track electric motorcycle. The company had begun low-volume production of its light electric motorcycles, the deliveries of which are expected to begin sometime in October this year.

The company’s first run of production will include 24 bikes, each sporting a premium car carbon fibre finish to differentiate the bikes from its upcoming monikers. The E-Track, however, won’t be light on your wallet, priced at 13,700 Euros which roughly converts to Rs 11.63 lakh.

At its heart, the E-Track is powered by a 14.7bhp Bosch electric motor that goes on to achieve a top speed of 120kmph. The juice comes from three batteries amounting to 7.2kWh. The claimed range of the motorcycle stretches upto 140km.

This past few years, as the global battle against climate change picks up momentum, several countries have tightened their emission to encourage automakers to depend on alternative fuel vehicles. This has provided, enormous opportunities for electric vehicle manufacturers to grow as well.

Several home-grown brands have introduced a host of offerings in our country. Brands like Revolt and even Hero Electric are making strides to introduce electric motorcycles which are affordable.

