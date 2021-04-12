Spark Minda, Ride Vision Partner for Advanced Driver Assistance Safety Technology for Two-Wheelers in India

Minda Corporation Limited has announced its partnership with Israel-based Ride Vision, a leading ADAS (rider assistance systems) solutions company, to bring its range of Artificial Intelligence-enabled Collision Avoidance Technology products to the Indian two-wheeler market. As per the company, Ride Vision’s Collision Avoidance Technology (CAT) has been uniquely built to address these challenges, specifically for two and three-wheelers. Spark Minda wants to incorporate the product into the Indian market both as integrated into new motorbikes and in the aftermarket, to help fight the two-wheeler accident and fatality statistics.

Ashok Minda, Chairman and GCEO, Minda Corporation, said, “Spark Minda is committed to offering advanced products, technologies and solutions for increasing human safety. Going forward, we will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in Electronics, Light Weighting, Active Safety, Electric Mobility space organically and inorganically.”

Uri Lavi, CEO and Co-founder of Ride Vision, said, “We are excited to partner with Spark Minda, a leading Indian Tier-1 company. Motorbike riders in India will be safer on roads as through this partnership with Spark Minda, we will introduce the first localised Ride Vision’s Collision Avoidance product that fits the needs and budget of the Indian market”.

