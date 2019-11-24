Speeding Car Falls off Hyderabad Flyover on to Pedestrians, Kills One: Watch Horrifying CCTV Video

Going over the speed limit is not advised under any circumstances as it may result in a nasty situation. The same can be seen in a CCTV footage that captured an over-speeding car which lost control at the point where the flyover turns to the right and hit the safety barrier. But the speed of the car was so high at that moment that it went over the barrier, flying towards the road underneath the flyover. Unfortunately, there were several pedestrians standing at the point where the car fell and as a result, the accident ended up killing one pedestrian and injuring six others.

Horrifying. CCTV captures speeding car crashing down from Hyderabad’s new biodiversity flyover today, killing one pedestrian, injuring 6. pic.twitter.com/ANSYXcvbdC — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 23, 2019

It can also be seen that the car hit a sign on the flyover which was indicating that there is a right turn up ahead which narrowly missed hitting another pedestrian as well.

Here's the CCTV footage of the accident from another angle from where it is clearly visible that the car was going way too fast into the turn and had almost no chance to make it successfully at this speed.

Another angle captures the horror in full: Sickeningly irresponsible speed + awfully sharp flyover bend pic.twitter.com/4iYWXmq0fJ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 23, 2019

This incident took place at Hyderabad's newly-opened biodiversity flyover which has been temporarily closed down after this accident.

Over-speeding is very dangerous not only for the passengers of the vehicle but also for other people who are on the roads, be it pedestrians or passengers of another vehicle, and it should be avoided no matter what.

As for the car involved in the video, it can be seen that it is a Volkswagen Polo and it has been rated as one of the safest hatchbacks on our roads right now, in terms of crash test safety rating. However, the safety of these cars are developed and tested in several different kinds of conditions but having it fly across a flyover is certainly not one of them. And the situation could have been much worse if the car had fallen on its roof or even if it had rolled over, which would have caused even more injuries. Yes, it could be argued that the design of the flyover needs to be looked into as well, but then again, if the speed of the vehicle was lower and the car was in control, all of it could have been avoided in the first place.

As of now, it is not clear as to what was the reason behind the car over-speeding like this. It could be a driver-error or some other external factor as well. We will update this story as and when there is a confirmation.

Don't Miss:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.