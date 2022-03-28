CHANGE LANGUAGE
SpiceJet Accident at Delhi Airport as Aircraft Hits Lightning Pole, DGCA Begins Probe

Image used for representation. (Photo: SpiceJet)

Spicejet Airlines: Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back when the right wing of the aircraft hit the lightning pole

A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take-off to Jammu, DGCA officials said. None of the passengers was injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when the right wing of the aircraft hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport. The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9:20 AM, officials noted.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu. “During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to the aileron."

“A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he added.

first published:March 28, 2022, 15:42 IST