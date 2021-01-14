SpiceJet Announces Attractive Discounts on Flight Tickets Till January 17, Prices Starting at Rs 899

If you are planning to travel sometime in the nearby days, and the itinerary is almost ready, SpiceJet has come up with a perfect offer to meet your requirements. The air flight company is now offering tickets as low as Rs 899 under the Book Befikre Sale. However, the offer will be validated only for a limited time and those who are interested really need to hurry up.

Under the new Book Befikre Sale, the company has come up with Rs 899 (all-inclusive) tickets for domestic sector flights. There is zero cancellation/change fee on tickets booked under the scheme. The sale period is valid from January 13 to 17, while the travel period can be anytime between April 1 to September 20, 2021.

Moreover, the ones who avail this offer can also get a Free Voucher, which will be equivalent to the base fare amount up to a maximum of Rs. 1000 per customer, per flight. These discounted flight voucher will have its validity till February 28, 2021. For redeeming them, one will have to make fresh bookings with minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,500. To add, one can also enjoy services like spacious seats and meals at an exclusively discounted price.

However, the Book Befikre Sale offer comes with certain terms and conditions. One will be able to use the discounted prices only on one-way fares, and cannot be clubbed along any other offer or on group bookings. Interestingly, one can book tickets any channel within the given period.

One can avail the discounted price starting Rs 899 for domestic flights travelling on the route Jammu-Srinagar, Bengaluru-Chennai, Hyderabad-Belagavi, Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer, Srinagar-Jammu, Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad, Chennai-Bengaluru and Belagavi-Hyderabad, among others.

In order to read more about the offer or cancelation policy, one can visit the SpiceJet Airlines page or click on the direct link here.