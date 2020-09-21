SpiceJet Announces Daily Flights Between Darbhanga and Key Metro Cities of India Under UDAN Scheme

SpiceJet today announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Darbhanga, which was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN II, will be the airline’s 13th destination under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

The news comes after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently completed his review of the Darbhanga and Deoghar Airport ahead of its completion. With the operationalization of these airports, which are being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), air connectivity of the region will be improved. Further, it will give an impetus to local tourism and will generate employment in the region.

Darbhanga airport has been awarded under Round-2 of UDAN and 3 routes Darbhanga-Delhi, Darbhanga-Bengaluru and Darbhanga-Mumbai have been awarded under UDAN. The development of civil enclave is to be completed soon.

Also Watch:

AAI has already spent about Rs 215 crore in development and up-gradation of airports in Bihar in the last 5 years. This includes Rs 49 crore spent in Darbhanga for the civil enclave.

In addition, Airport infrastructure worth Rs.2200 crore is also planned by AAI, the work for which is at various planning stages. So total works planned and accomplished is worth Rs.2500 Crores.