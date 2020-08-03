SpiceJet Announces Massive Discounts on Domestic Flights, Fares Under 1+1 Offer Starting at Rs 899

SpiceJet has launched a limited period ‘1+1 offer’ sale. Under this special offer, the airline is offering one-way base fares starting as low as Rs 899 (excluding taxes) for travel on its domestic network.

The five-day sale launched today will be open till midnight of 7th August, 2020 for the travel period until 31st Mar, 2021.

Some of the popular routes available for starting sale fare of Rs 899 include Hyderabad – Belgaum, Belgaum - Hyderabad, Ahmedabad – Ajmer (Kishangarh), Ajmer (Kishangarh) -Ahmedabad amongst others.

As part of this special offer, the airline is also offering a free flight voucher worth the base fare of the booked flight. Customers booking a flight during the sale will get a complimentary flight voucher with a maximum value of Rs 2000 per booking. The voucher, which can be used for future ticket bookings, will be e-delivered to the customer within 48-hours of booking and will have a validity of travel period until 15th October, 2020.

Spicejet has also come up with attractive offers on its add-on services that can be availed during this sale period. Flyers can purchase add-on services like preferred seats and You 1st (services like priority check-in, preferred boarding and bag out service) for just Rs 149. Customers can also upgrade to SpiceMax at a special price of Rs 499 only.