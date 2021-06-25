SpiceJet Announces 'Mega Monsoon Sale' Starting Today, Flight Tickets on Offer at Rs 999

After Vistara, now SpiceJet has announced a “Mega Monsoon Sale” for travellers, offering lucrative discounts on flight tickets and other benefits as well. Flight tickets under SpiceJet’s sale starts at just INR 999 (all-inclusive) and one can also avail a Free Flight Voucher of amount equivalent to the base fare up-to a maximum of INR 1000 per PNR.

Apart from the discounts, SpiceJet is also offering attractive offers on add-on services like Preferred Seats, Priority Services (You1st) and SpiceMAX to enhance your travel experience. SpiceJet has also partnered with Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik & The PARK Hotels to offer additional benefits to flyers.

The sale period for Monsoon offers starts today, 25th June 2021 till 30th June 2021 for a travel period from 1st August, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

The booking validity for Free Fight Vouchers, on the other hand, is valid from 1st July 2021 till 31st July 2021 for a travel period between 1st August, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

This discount is applicable on one-way retail fares only and for Direct Domestic flights. The vouchers, on the other hand, can be redeemed for making fresh bookings with minimum transaction amount of INR 4500. Maximum one free flight voucher can be used per booking and the voucher amount will be adjusted against the base fare of the PNR only.

Earlier Vistara opened bookings offering a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ across its domestic network, for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business). Bookings under the sale started midnight 24 June 2021 and ending at midnight on Friday, 25 June 2021, for travel between 01 August 2021 – 12 October 2021.

