SpiceJet Becomes First Airline to Offer COVID-19 Insurance for Passengers, Prices Start at Rs 449

SpiceJet has facilitated insurance cover for COVID-19 hospitalisation which can be availed by its passengers – a first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India. The airline has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover that will further boost the confidence and morale of passengers.







Passengers can opt for the insurance cover ranging between ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 300,000 at a premium for as low as ₹ 443 to ₹ 1564 a year (including GST). The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

The airline recently announced that it will operate 19 more flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) in July to help evacuate nearly 4,500 Indians still stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Besides VBM, the airline has operated over 200 charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka to evacuate over 30,000 stranded Indians.

In addition, SpiceJet has flown 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began on March 25 and ferried around 20,200 tonnes of cargo.