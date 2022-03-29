SpiceJet Cancels Select Domestic Flights Due to Technical Glitch - Check Affected Routes Here

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it is cancelling all flights connecting Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The cancellation of flights came just two days after the airline resumed international commercial services amid fanfare and a water cannon salute after a two-year halt due to COVID-19. Rports citing sources close to the matter suggested that the flights were cancelled due to a ‘technical glitch’ and normal services would resume on Wednesday.

SpiceJet is currently the only air operator in Hyderabad, operating flight no SG-3996 that takes off from the city at 12.05 p.m. and reaches Puducherry at 1.30 p.m. The same flight leaves as SG-3999 to Bengaluru at 1.50 p.m. and reaches there at 2. 50 p.m. In the return direction, Flight (SG 3998) departs Bengaluru at 3. 20 p.m and arrives at 4. 10 p.m, and leaves as Flight (SG 3997) for Hyderabad at 4. 30 p.m to reach the destination at 6. 30 p.m.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, SpiceJet on Sunday launched seven flights.

The airline launched the Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Both Gorakhpur and Varanasi are popular religious and tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh. The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes.

Besides the Gorakhpur-Varanasi-Gorakhpur UDAN flight, the airline has launched flights on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Varanasi-Kanpur-Varanasi and Varanasi-Patna sectors under the regional connectivity scheme, it said in a statement.

The airline has also launched eight industry-first flights including those on Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, the statement said.

“We are delighted to launch multiple new flights in our Summer Schedule 2022. It’s great to see Indian aviation opening up again in high spirits and I am extremely hopeful to see our new UDAN flights making a valuable contribution not only to the tourism of Uttar Pradesh but across India," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet. SpiceJet operates 63 daily flights under the UDAN scheme, the statement added.

