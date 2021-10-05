SpiceJet Charged Rs 5.50 Crore as 30-Month Parking Fine for Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

SpiceJet has been charged with a parking fine of Rs 5.5 crore for stationing its Boeing B-737 MAX 8 aircraft. The plane had been parked at Kolkata Airport for 30 months now. The plane, with registration number VT-MXA, has been grounded at Kolkata Airport since March 13, 2019, after incidents of two air crashes were reported in October 2018 and March 2019. The operation of the flight will resume from October 5.

The aircraft at the Kolkata airport was handed over to the company in November 2018. But following incidents of two air crashes, one in Indonesia in October 2018 and another in Ethiopia in March 2019, the operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were halted globally. As a result, SpiceJet had to ground 13 of its aircraft, after just four months of acquiring the planes.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had lifted the ban in August this year. After receiving the green signal, SpiceJet has been gearing up for resuming the operation of its aircraft. With the resumption of operation from October 5, the domestic carrier is training its pilot at the SpiceJet Training Academy in Gurgaon. The pilots are also being trained at the Boeing Simulator facility in Noida.

Talking to the Times of India, one of the officials informed that with the regulators giving a nod for resumption of narrow-body aircraft, SpiceJet is now planning to renew operation for its grounded aircraft from October 5. The official further stated that when the company would roll out its aircraft, the airport will hand over the parking bill to SpiceJet.

After the bay will be cleared, the airport will gain more flexibility in its operation, as per the report. Before the pandemic, the airport would have to turn down requests for night parking due to lack of space.

