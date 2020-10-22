SpiceJet Commences Direct Flight Services to Muscat From Ahmedabad, Delhi Under Air Bubble Agreement

Airline major SpiceJet has commenced non-stop flight services to Muscat from Wednesday. Accordingly, the airline will operate on the Ahmedabad-Muscat-Ahmedabad and Delhi-Muscat-Delhi sectors from October 21, 2020 under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

The airline gave introductory all-inclusive starting fares of Rs 6,839 on Ahmedabad-Muscat, Rs 9,019 on Muscat-Ahmedabad, Rs 9,798 on Delhi-Muscat and Rs 8,805 on Muscat-Delhi sectors.

Besides, the airline also announced the launch of 58 new domestic flights thereby further strengthening its domestic network.

Furthermore, it will enhance operations with additional frequencies on various sectors. It will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

"As we are slowly returning to normalcy and there is a continued improvement in demand, we are delighted to launch 62 new flights on our domestic and international network which will provide our customers with multiple travel options," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

"Besides connecting Muscat with a flight from Delhi and Ahmedabad, we will be the first and only Indian carrier to launch flights on the Delhi-Kandla-Delhi sector. We are confident of seeing very good demand on all the routes we have announced," she added.