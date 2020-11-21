SpiceJet Commences Flights Between Hyderabad and Nashik Under UDAN Scheme

Taking the next stride in boosting regional aerial connectivity in India under RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of the Government of India, the second direct flight commenced operations today from Hyderabad, Telangana to Nashik, Maharashtra. The officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) were present at the launch. So far, 297 routes and 53 airports have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme.

Post the successful launch of flight operations by Alliance Air on the Hyderabad – Nashik route, SpiceJet has become the second airline to commence direct flight operations on this route.

SpiceJet was awarded the Hyderabad – Nashik route under the RCS-UDAN-2 bidding process. The airline is being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people. The airline will be operating four weekly flights and will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Nashik is the 14th destination to be connected under UDAN by SpiceJet.

The Hyderabad – Nashik route received a massive demand from the passengers owing to the trade & tourism opportunities possessed by the Nashik city. Nashik is also called the city of pilgrimage. It is one of the 4 pilgrimage sites that organises Kumbh Mela which is held once every 12 years. The gateway city for the Shirdi Sai Temple & Trimbakeshwar Temple, Nashik in itself is a pilgrim tourist destination due to the presence of holy temples. Moreover, it is also known as the Grape and Wine capital of India.Furthermore, the city is home to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Aircraft Division Nashik that manufactures MiG & Su aircrafts along with K-13 missiles. In addition to these, Nashik has also been a cluster for many big manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, ABB, Crompton Greaves, ThyssenKrupp, CEAT, etc.