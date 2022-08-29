The Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet SG-8701 flight witnessed a tyre burst on landing in Mumbai in the morning. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft departed from Delhi at around 7.30 am while landing on the main runway 27 at the Mumbai airport around 9 am.

“The main runway had to be shut down for inspection after the incident. Two arrival flights were forced to carry out a go-around,” said a source to Times of India. Reportedly, all the passengers were disembarked safely from the aircraft in Mumbai.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: “The aircraft landed safely on runway 27. On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported. Aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by the air traffic control. No abnormality was felt by the captain during landing. Passengers disembarked normally.”

Meanwhile, in other news, Irish lessor Horizon Aviation has requested Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister two more B737 aircrafts leased to SpiceJet. Both these aircrafts are presently stationed in New Delhi. The airline is currently facing cash crunch and this is the third such instance in which the regulator has received deregistration requests of aircrafts in the past few weeks leased to SpiceJet.

