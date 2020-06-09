SpiceJet Expands International Cargo Network to Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar, Delivers Essential Supply

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet has added Sulaymaniyah, Almaty and Doha to its international cargo network. The airline on Monday operated two cargo flights from Mumbai to Doha carrying over 20 tons of pharma, perishables and cargo supplies.

The airline has also carried over 14 tons of pharma and cargo supplies to Almaty from Delhi, while it carried around 17 tons of cargo and relief goods to Sulaymaniyah from Sharjah.

"For all these flights, the airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft," the company said in a statement.

SpiceXpress, which is the airline's dedicated cargo arm has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitisers, face masks amongst others.

Ever since the Indian government imposed the nationwide lockdown in the country, SpiceJet has played an active role in operating freighter flights in many countries. To recall, the budget carrier recently operated its maiden freighter to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and carried out eight tonnes of critical medical supplies.

So far, SpiceJet has transported over 15,200 tons of cargo on more than 2160 flights since the nationwide lockdown began.

With Inputs From Agencies

