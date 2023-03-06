Spicejet Flight Bound For Patna Diverted to Varanasi After Glitch in Brakes

A Patna-bound Spicejet flight was diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes, sources said on Saturday.

The plane took-off from Delhi and was scheduled to land at Patna airport at 8.30 am on Friday. However, when it reached near Arrah city, some 50 km away from Patna, it developed a glitch in brake.

As the runway of Patna Jay Prakash Narayan International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land here despite the permission given by ATC, after which the aircraft was diverted to Varanasi.

Sources said after fixing the the technical glitch, the plane reached Patna at 11.30 am. After deboarding, passengers expressed their disappointment at the Spicejet counter at Patna airport.

