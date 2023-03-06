CHANGE LANGUAGE
Spicejet Flight Bound For Patna Diverted to Varanasi After Glitch in Brakes
1-MIN READ

Spicejet Flight Bound For Patna Diverted to Varanasi After Glitch in Brakes

IANS

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 09:35 IST

Patna, India

SpiceJet Airline (Photo: IANS)

SpiceJet Airline (Photo: IANS)

As the runway of Patna International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land here despite the permission given by ATC

A Patna-bound Spicejet flight was diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes, sources said on Saturday.

The plane took-off from Delhi and was scheduled to land at Patna airport at 8.30 am on Friday. However, when it reached near Arrah city, some 50 km away from Patna, it developed a glitch in brake.

Also Read: IndiGo Gets Civil Aviation Ministry Nod to Wet Lease Planes for US, Canada Operations: Official

As the runway of Patna Jay Prakash Narayan International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land here despite the permission given by ATC, after which the aircraft was diverted to Varanasi.

Sources said after fixing the the technical glitch, the plane reached Patna at 11.30 am. After deboarding, passengers expressed their disappointment at the Spicejet counter at Patna airport.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 06, 2023, 09:35 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 09:35 IST
