Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

SpiceJet Flight from Dubai to Jaipur Landed Safely after Tyre Burst - Watch Video

The SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Jaipur carrying 189 passengers made a safe landing at around 9 am on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet Flight from Dubai to Jaipur Landed Safely after Tyre Burst - Watch Video
SpiceJet SG-58 Tyre burst. (Image: ANI)
Loading...
SpiceJet flight SG-58 flying from Dubai to Jaipur landed safely at the Jaipur airport after one of its tyres burst during landing. The flight carrying 189 passengers landed safely at around 9 am in the morning, ANI reported.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst in Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely in Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur." The aircraft is being examined.



| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram