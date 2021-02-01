News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Auto»SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Reports Cabin Fire on Kolkata to Bagdogra Flight
1-MIN READ

SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Reports Cabin Fire on Kolkata to Bagdogra Flight

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Source: Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo Source: Reuters)

The Spicejet flight that took off from Kolkata at 4.33 pm, made an emergency landing four minutes into the flight later with all the precautions at 4.37 pm.

A Kolkata to Bagdogra SpiceJet Flight SG 275 has landed safely after pilot informed cabin fire to ATC. The flight was airborne after taking off from the West Bengal's capital at 4.33 pm and made an emergency landing four minutes into the flight with all the precautions at 4.37 pm.

Total 69 passengers, including cabin crew were on board. West Bengal's DG Virendra, Security Adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha were also inside the aircraft, along with other passengers.

All the passengers are reported safe and Engineers are checking the aircraft.

Further details are awaited.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...