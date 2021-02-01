SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Reports Cabin Fire on Kolkata to Bagdogra Flight

A Kolkata to Bagdogra SpiceJet Flight SG 275 has landed safely after pilot informed cabin fire to ATC. The flight was airborne after taking off from the West Bengal's capital at 4.33 pm and made an emergency landing four minutes into the flight with all the precautions at 4.37 pm.

Total 69 passengers, including cabin crew were on board. West Bengal's DG Virendra, Security Adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha were also inside the aircraft, along with other passengers.

All the passengers are reported safe and Engineers are checking the aircraft.

Further details are awaited.