SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Patna Airport due to Engine Fault

A SpiceJet flight scheduled to fly from Patna to Amritsar had to make an emergency landing due to a technical error in the plane’s engine. As per a report, the SpiceJet flight SG 3723 had taken off from Patna airport at 11.30 AM on Sunday and had developed the engine issue. The pilot tried to complete the flight and have the plane checked after arriving in Amritsar, but as the plane was unable to achieve the required altitude, the pilot contacted the ATC for an emergency landing back at Patna airport.

Once the plane had landed back in Patna, the 65 passengers that were on board that flight were made to wait at the airport. Meanwhile, SpiceJet called for engineers to get the plane fixed and, as per the report, the engineers reached the spot three hours later and took an additional couple of hours to get the plane fixed once again.

So, after 5 hours of landing back at the Patna airport, the plane was deemed fit to fly. The pilot and the crew did a trial test first to make sure the plane was ready to fly and once they were sure of it, the 65 passengers were called on board. After an 8 hour delay, the flight took off at 8.20 PM for its scheduled destination.