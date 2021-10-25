SpiceJet Flight to Belgaum Lands at Wrong End of Runway, Investigation Pending

A SpiceJet Hyderabad-Belgaum flight landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka’s Belgaum airport on Sunday following which the pilots have been derostered, the airline said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday and the aircraft landed safely.

An airline spokesperson said in a statement that, “On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 (runway 26) at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08 (runway 8)". This means that the plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway. The SpiceJet spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely and the airline acted “immediately and proactively" on receiving the information and informed DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation.

The airline recently announced that it will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards, the airline said Monday. It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector, it said. The government had on October 12 allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18.

When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid services. This cap was gradually increased to up to 85 per cent till September this year.

