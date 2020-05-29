AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

SpiceJet Gets DGCA Nod for Drone Delivery of Essential and Medical Goods in Remote Areas

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

SpiceJet said that it aims to use drones for faster and cost-effective delivery of e-commerce parcels, medical, and other essential goods in remote areas of the country.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Share this:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given approval to low-cost carrier SpiceJet to use drones for faster and cost-effective delivery of e-commerce parcels, medical, pharma and other essential supplies in remote areas.

"Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, plans to use drones to provide for a quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery,” the low-cost carrier said.

A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.

"Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading