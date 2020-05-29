SpiceJet Gets DGCA Nod for Drone Delivery of Essential and Medical Goods in Remote Areas

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given approval to low-cost carrier SpiceJet to use drones for faster and cost-effective delivery of e-commerce parcels, medical, pharma and other essential supplies in remote areas.

"Post trials and approvals, SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, plans to use drones to provide for a quicker, faster and cost-effective delivery,” the low-cost carrier said.

A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.

"Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted permission for conducting experimental BVLOS operations."