SpiceJet Incident: 2 Passengers in ICU, DGCA Grounds Crew and Aircraft for Probe

Following the severe turbulence incident on the SpiceJet flight, flying on the Mumbai-Durgapur route, DGCA has now shed more light on the incident. The incident saw flight turbulence leaving 15 people injured, 12 of which were passengers and the other three were cabin crew. DGCA has said that the SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft has been grounded in Kolkata and they have also benched the involved crew, the AME who released the aircraft from Durgapur and in charge of the Maintenance Control Center of M/s SpiceJet till the investigation is complete.

DGCA adds, “as a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out inspection of M/s Spice jet aircraft across the fleet.”

As for the injuries suffered by those on board, they are related to head, spine, shoulder, forehead, and facial injuries. As of now, three passengers are hospitalized. DGCA also adds that two of the passengers are in ICU at Durgapur, one is admitted in Diamond hospital following a head injury and another passenger is in mission hospital with a spinal injury.

As for the series of events, DGCA notes that the oxygen panels opened up and oxygen masks fell off. And while galley items were strewn across the floor and in the aisle, there is also damage to a few hand rests and an overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was also found to be broken.

SpiceJet flight SG-945 took off from Mumbai at approximately 1713 IST. During descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and, as per the DGCA, the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G to -1.36G.

The note released by the DGCA adds, “during this period the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft. Aircraft reported to Durgapur ATC that few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested for medical assistance after landing.”

