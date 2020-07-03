SpiceJet Introduces Charter Flight Services in India, Repatriates 30,000 Indians Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

SpiceJet, the budget Indian air carrier has introduced a one-of-its-kind charter flight services in India for people willing to book whole aircraft for travelling with privacy. The Spicejet charter flight services comprises of various planes with seating capacity ranging from 6 passengers to 150 passengers.

Spicejet has already begun charter flight operations in the country and has operated a total of 200 charter flights to repatriate close to 30,000 Indians till now amid the coronavirus restrictions.

Majority of the flights have been operated from the Gulf countries and the airline said it has flew 111 charter flights from the UAE bringing back 20,000 Indians. The company has also operated around 50 charter flights from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka "to bring thousands back home".







Currently no Indian air carrier is offering such diverse range of aircrafts catering to a large clientele. Spicejet is offering planes like the small Cessna to ATR and even the bigger Boeing 737, the largest in their fleet used for domestic flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. Domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.







Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on June 20 said the government will start thinking of resuming scheduled international passenger flights in mid-July when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of the levels before coronavirus.







The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on June 26 it is extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 15 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case-to-case basis.

With Inputs from PTI