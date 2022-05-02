SpiceJet Issues Statement After Flight Suffers Mid-Air Turbulence, Injuring 11 Passengers

A passenger aircraft of SpiceJet experienced massive mid-air turbulence while landing at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday evening.

The flight was coming from Mumbai. SpiceJet authorities have confirmed the event of the Mumbai-Andal flight facing air turbulence at the time of landing.

Post the incident, the airline has now issued a statement updating on the status of the injured passengers. “Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far. SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured. The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened. Due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers. Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival." the statement said.

Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital. While some of them were discharged after giving first-aid, others are still under treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

Sources said the aircraft took from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m.

However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.

