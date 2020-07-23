SpiceJet Joins Hands With Actor Sonu Sood to Bring Back 1,500 Indian Students from Kyrgyzstan

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced that it has joined hands with actor Sonu Sood to evacuate 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. The airline added that it would be commencing nine such flights in the central Asian country, the first of which took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport today in New Delhi to bring back 135 students to their hometown in Varanasi. To recall, actor Sonu Sood helped hundreds of migrant labourers to return home at the height of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

It is a historic day! SpiceJet, in association with the real life hero Sonu Sood, is embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime evacuation operation to reunite 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, with their families. The first of 9 special flights has taken off from Delhi! pic.twitter.com/2Qo1GH72SS — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 23, 2020

"SpiceJet will be operating multiple flights in the coming days to bring back our students stuck in Kyrgystan over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel life and real-life hero," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet. "Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis," he added.

SpiceJet further added that it has operated over 4,300 cargo flights and transported over 24,000 tons of cargo, carrying medicine goods as well as fruits and vegetables across the country and abroad as well. Furthermore, the carrier has also flown over 400 charter flights to repatriate close to 65,000 stranded Indian citizens from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka. Besides, under the Vande Bharat Mission, SpiceJet has conducted 25 flights to bring back more than 4,500 Indian nationals from places like Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Damman to Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mumbai and others.