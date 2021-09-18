SpiceJet Launches 38 New Domestic, International Flights - Check Details Here

Budget airline SpiceJet will launch 38 new domestic and international non-stop flights from September 15, 2021 in a phased manner. Accordingly, the airline launched non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Male, the capital city of Maldives, for the first time on its network.

Besides the airline also launched new flights between Udaipur and Chennai which will operate thrice-a-week.

“SpiceJet has also launched flights on the routes of Delhi-Surat-Delhi, Bengaluru-Varanasi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jharsuguda-Mumbai, Chennai-Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Jaipur-Chennai and Chennai-Varanasi-Chennai," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

“SpiceJet has also enhanced frequencies on Bengaluru-Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Kishangarh (Ajmer)-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mangalore-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Goa-Chennai, Ahmedabad-Goa-Ahmedabad, Goa-Delhi-Goa, Patna-Ahmedabad-Patna and Delhi-Patna-Delhi routes."

As per the statement, SpiceJet will resume flights to and from Dubai connecting it with Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Amritsar and Mangaluru.

“The launch of these new flights is a sign of steady revival not just for us, but for the entire aviation industry. SpiceJet will be connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai, Udaipur with Chennai and Delhi with Male for the first time on its network and we expect these routes to do very well," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet,

“Our new flights will ensure better, easy and seamless connectivity catering especially to the huge demand during the upcoming festive season. SpiceJet will keep enhancing air connectivity by launching new flights that can support the gradual comeback of Indian aviation to pre-pandemic levels."

In addition, the airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 and Q4 aircraft on these routes.

