SpiceJet Launches Portable Ventilator for COVID-19 Patients With Moderate Breathing Issues

SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator brand on Monday for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues. Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the 'SpiceOxy' device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

Since this device is turbine-based and lightweight, it can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrains like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the statement. It said the device was an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues" and could be of significant help for symptomatic coronavirus patients.

Say hello to the path-breaking SpiceOxy- an affordable, non-invasive portable ventilator that will help us meet demand for ventilators in homes, ambulances,hospitals and more. Proudly Made in India by SpiceJet Technic, SpiceOxy will bolster the country’s efforts against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/vxNlGL5fWZ — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 31, 2020

SpiceJet said it had also launched a brand of fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood. Both the devices can be purchased from the airline's e-commerce website, it stated.

Also Watch:

"I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly 'Made in India', designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

The airline recently operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft. Accordingly, SpiceJet's A340 carried 45 tonnes of cargo supplies from New Delhi to Germany.