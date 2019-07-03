SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499

SpiceJet, the Indian budget airline is offering air tickets at heavy discounts under its Monsoon Sales scheme. As per SpiceJet, the company is offering domestic tickets starting at Rs 888 and international tickets starting at Rs 3499. The offer is applicable for tickets booked on or before 6th July 2019. The travel period under the discounted airfare has to be before 25th September, 2019.

In a tweet, SpiceJet mentioned – “It is raining discounts with SpiceJet’s Monsoon Sale! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and international fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to Spicejet.com or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, and book that long-awaited getaway! Sale closes 6th July, 2019. T&C Apply.”

Budget airline SpiceJet earlier added a new Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet, taking its total strength to 100 aircraft. SpiceJet is the fourth domestic airline to have 100 aircraft in its fleet, after Air India, IndiGo, and the now grounded Jet Airways. Its fleet now comprises of 68 Boeing 737s, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two Boeing 737 freighter aircraft.

The airline operates 575 average daily flights to 62 destinations - 53 domestic and nine international. The airline says it has added 23 planes and over 100 new flights over the past one month. SpiceJet had placed a $22 billion order for 205 aircraft planes with Boeing in 2015 and had followed it up with a $1.7 billion order for 50 Bombardier Q400 planes.