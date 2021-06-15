SpiceJet Offering Free Date Change For Passengers Diagnosed With Covid-19 Ahead of Travel

SpiceJet has announced free date change for passengers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 ahead of their travel. The offer is only valid for domestic flyers booked with SpiceJet and for passengers who test positive within 21 days of their departure date.

The free date change offer is applicable on all SpiceJet flight bookings whether made during the offer period or before the period where the travel is pending. The offer is only applicable for one-time change only. SpiceJet has stated that it is mandatory for customers to place the date change request at least 4 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure time.

In case there are multiple passengers booked on the same SpiceJet PNR, free date change shall be provided only for the person tested positive It is mandatory for the customers to write to free.change@spicejet.com in order to avail the offer. Customers are requested to attach the required documents (Test Payment Receipt and RT-PCR Report in PDF format) along with option of the new date on which they want to travel again. The waiver will be processed only after the successful verification of submitted documents.

