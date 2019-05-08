Take the pledge to vote

SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent

The company is offering lowered price on domestic routes between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting May 11.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
(Image for representation: PTI)
Gurugram –based carrier Spicejet is now offering fares at 30-40% less than its competitors. Reports citing experts suggest that the average business class fares are likely to moderate in the near future following the conclusion of operation of India’s largest provider, Jet Airways.

The company is offering lowered price on domestic routes between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting May 11. Since Jet shuttered, SpiceJet is operating the Boeing 737-800 aircraft with the unchanged seat configuration including the business class cabin. So far, SpiceJet has inducted around eight such aircraft from Jet Airways.

During its operation, jet Airways operated with around 12 business class seats in each aircraft. The price of these seats which costs Rs 46,000 on a trip from Delhi to Mumbai in Vistara or Air India has been reduced to Rs 32,000 by SpiceJet. Similarly, on the Delhi-Bangalore route, SpiceJet is selling the business class seats for Rs 40,000 compared to the two-way travel provided by the other two carriers at Rs 53,000.

On April 25, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh was quoted saying that the airline wants to experiment with the business class product since the largest full-service carrier in the country closed operations last month. Speaking to a leading news agency, Rakshit Desai, managing director, FCM Travel solutions suggested that the success of Spice Jet’s business class product would depend on both airport experience and onboard product for flyers.

“For a business class traveller, airport experience is as important as the onboard product. They usually get lounge access, priority check-in, benefits of the loyalty programme, fast track access to aircraft, etc. We will have to wait for SpiceJet to give details about the features of its product.” Desai said.
