SpiceJet Operates Its First Ever Long-Haul Cargo Flight to Frankfurt from New Delhi

Airline major SpiceJet on Thursday operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft. Accordingly, SpiceJet's A340 carried 45 tonnes of cargo supplies from New Delhi to Germany.

"SpiceJet is now regularly operating non-stop cargo flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries providing the fastest connectivity to Indian businesses, farmers, pharma companies to the rest of the world," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Since March 25, SpiceJet has operated over 6,061 cargo flights and transported over 33,297 tonnes of cargo - this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together - carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world. At present, SpiceJet's international cargo network now spans over 43 international destinations.

Earlier this week, SpiceJet operated its maiden long-haul cargo flight with a widebody Airbus A340 freighter aircraft to the city from the Dutch capital Amsterdam, making it the first and only Indian carrier to operate non-stop cargo services from Europe on a dedicated freighter.

Also Watch:

In a press release, the carrier said, "SpiceJet operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Amsterdam to Mumbai using its wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft on Saturday. The flight, operated by a widebody A340 freighter, departed from the Dutch capital at 10.50 PM (local time) on August 21, and reached Mumbai at 10.54 AM (local time) on Sunday, carrying over 14 tonnes of cargo to the city." The aircraft also operated from Mumbai to Khartoum in Sudan on August 23 and transported 40 tonnes of cargo.

With Inputs from Agencies