SpiceJet Operates Maiden Freighter Flight Carrying Crucial Medical Supplies From China

After its first freighter service to Vietnam carrying medical supplies, SpiceJet has operated maiden freighter flight to China for the same. The flight flew from Shanghai to Hyderabad. So far, the airline has transported more than 2,700 tons of cargo since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown.

In addition to this, the airline is also operating another freighter carrying farm produce from West Bengal to Colombo to help farmers. On Friday, the flight to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam carried 16 tones of medical supplies.

Ahead of the same, on Thursday, SpiceJet had performed a cargo flight to Singapore from Chennai and back with a dedicated Boeing 737 freighter, transporting critical medical equipment and devices to India.

During the lockdown period, only special flights approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), medical evacuation flights and those carrying cargo, including medical equipment, to and from different parts of the country are operational.

On April 9, the airline operated its first cargo-on-seat flight carrying 11 tons of vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space.

SpiceJet's dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitizers, face masks, among others and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment across cities. On March 26, SpiceJet helped transport an emergency consignment of IR Thermometers, required to detect COVID-19, to Kolkata from Hong Kong, the airline said in the release.

