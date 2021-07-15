SpiceJet Partners With Eee-Taxi to Deploy Electric Cars for Employee Transport

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied up with startup eee-Taxi to deploy a fleet of electric vehicles for movement of its employees so that the logistics cost, travel time and carbon footprint can be reduced. “In the first phase, the airline has deployed a fleet of premium (electric) vehicles across the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad," SpiceJet’s statement noted.

The airline is now looking at extending the service pan-India in a phased manner, it said. The move aims to significantly reduce employee logistics cost, travel time and carbon footprint thus fulfilling its commitment towards sustainability goals, it mentioned.

The eee-Taxi’s smart algorithm will help the airline optimise its operations by reducing the travel time to airports while enhancing the trip and journey management, it said. “Through route and cab optimisation, the airline is eyeing to save costs up to 30 per cent per vehicle in a 12 hour time horizon," it noted. The entire operation of these electric vehicles will be commanded via Network Operation Centre (NOC) managed and controlled by Spicejet, it said.

“The e-Taxis will go through quality checks to ensure timely dispatch and constant tracking in order to provide a seamless and safe experience to all the crew members of the airline," it added.

The budget Indian carrier has announced to launch 42 new flights between July 10 and 30. The air carrier will add both domestic and international flights according to an official statement issued on Thursday. While SpiceJet has revealed the domestic routes it’s planning to add in the coming days, the international routes are not yet revealed.

The carrier said it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes. The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added. It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The budget carrier said it has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes for the first time on its network.

