SpiceJet Passenger Tweets Picture of Broken Window With Sellotape Inside Plane

SpiceJet issued an official statement suggesting that the safety of the flight was not compromised in any way.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
SpiceJet Passenger Tweets Picture of Broken Window With Sellotape Inside Plane
The broken window. (Image source: Twitter/ Hariharan Sankaran)

A SpiceJet flight passenger who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on November 5 spotted a cracked window pane in the plane. The same issue on the Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) was then taken to Twitter, following which the airline issued an apology.

The picture posted by Hariharan Sankaran shows cracks in the window with sellotape stuck on it. The airline replied to his tweet with a generic response stating that the safety of passengers was their utmost priority and that the inconvenience caused is regretted. The Sankaran then further questioned the airline, tweeting that if there was a sellotape pasted, it means someone was aware of the situation.

As the matter got escalated, SpiceJet tweeted again assuring that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and that it was fixed the same way. The airline added that the purpose of the inner pane was to protect the window from scratches and that it doesn’t carry any structural pressurization loads.

In mid-air, if the window on a plane breaks down completely, the compressed air inside rushed out, dropping the cabin pressure. Also, the temperature will have a sudden dip making the cabin very noisy and causing breathing problems for the passengers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
