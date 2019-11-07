SpiceJet Passenger Tweets Picture of Broken Window With Sellotape Inside Plane

A SpiceJet flight passenger who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on November 5 spotted a cracked window pane in the plane. The same issue on the Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) was then taken to Twitter, following which the airline issued an apology.

Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?@flyspicejet @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/8gflCyEBcT — Hariharan Sankaran (@mahamosam) November 5, 2019

The picture posted by Hariharan Sankaran shows cracks in the window with sellotape stuck on it. The airline replied to his tweet with a generic response stating that the safety of passengers was their utmost priority and that the inconvenience caused is regretted. The Sankaran then further questioned the airline, tweeting that if there was a sellotape pasted, it means someone was aware of the situation.

As the matter got escalated, SpiceJet tweeted again assuring that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and that it was fixed the same way. The airline added that the purpose of the inner pane was to protect the window from scratches and that it doesn’t carry any structural pressurization loads.

In mid-air, if the window on a plane breaks down completely, the compressed air inside rushed out, dropping the cabin pressure. Also, the temperature will have a sudden dip making the cabin very noisy and causing breathing problems for the passengers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.