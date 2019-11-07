SpiceJet Passenger Tweets Picture of Broken Window With Sellotape Inside Plane
SpiceJet issued an official statement suggesting that the safety of the flight was not compromised in any way.
The broken window. (Image source: Twitter/ Hariharan Sankaran)
A SpiceJet flight passenger who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on November 5 spotted a cracked window pane in the plane. The same issue on the Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) was then taken to Twitter, following which the airline issued an apology.
Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?@flyspicejet @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/8gflCyEBcT— Hariharan Sankaran (@mahamosam) November 5, 2019
The picture posted by Hariharan Sankaran shows cracks in the window with sellotape stuck on it. The airline replied to his tweet with a generic response stating that the safety of passengers was their utmost priority and that the inconvenience caused is regretted. The Sankaran then further questioned the airline, tweeting that if there was a sellotape pasted, it means someone was aware of the situation.
As the matter got escalated, SpiceJet tweeted again assuring that the crack was on the inner flexi pane and that it was fixed the same way. The airline added that the purpose of the inner pane was to protect the window from scratches and that it doesn’t carry any structural pressurization loads.
In mid-air, if the window on a plane breaks down completely, the compressed air inside rushed out, dropping the cabin pressure. Also, the temperature will have a sudden dip making the cabin very noisy and causing breathing problems for the passengers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999
- Donald Trump Makes a Spelling Mistake Every Five Days on Twitter, Research Finds