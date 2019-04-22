English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Livery
Low cost carrier SpiceJet, pledged to add 27 planes over the next two weeks to help to fill in the slots left vacant by Jet's grounding.
Spicejet repainting Jet Airways' 737. (Image Source)
India's SpiceJet Ltd has started to repaint the grounded Jet Airways’ Boeing 737 airplanes with its own livery. A photo shared on Twitter shows a plane wearing SpiceJet logo in Red along with the yellow and blue stripes of Jet Airways. Air India is also in talks with Jet to operate the bigger airplanes for international routes.
SpiceJet earlier said it will prioritize hiring employees of Jet Airways Ltd who are losing their jobs after the crisis-hit Indian airline halted all flight operations indefinitely this week. "We have already provided jobs to more than 100 pilots, more than 200 cabin crew and more than 200 technical and airport staff," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet. "We will do more."
Jet Airways has lost many employees as the crisis unfolded. About 400 pilots have moved to other airlines, leaving Jet with about 1,300 pilots, a senior Jet pilot told Reuters. About 40
engineers have also left, a senior engineer said.
Lenders, led by State Bank Of India, say they are hopeful of a successful bidding process for Jet. The carrier is saddled with about $1.2 billion in debt. Low cost carrier SpiceJet, which pledged to add 27 planes over the next two weeks to help to fill in the slots left vacant by Jet's grounding, said that it is making all possible efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience.
The government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet's flights, a senior official said on Thursday. Local airlines including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and state-run Air India are likely to benefit.
With Inputs from Reuters
UPDATE: Ex-JetAirways’ Boeing B737 aircraft gets a new makeover with #SpiceJet sticker on it. Sources say, some of Jet Airways' grounded planes are likely to start flying by next week. #JetAirwaysCrisis #SaveJetAirways #AviationDaily #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/N6xNpzTtYS— Aero News (@teamaeronews) April 21, 2019
Lenders, led by State Bank Of India, say they are hopeful of a successful bidding process for Jet. The carrier is saddled with about $1.2 billion in debt. Low cost carrier SpiceJet, which pledged to add 27 planes over the next two weeks to help to fill in the slots left vacant by Jet's grounding, said that it is making all possible efforts to minimise passenger inconvenience.
The government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet's flights, a senior official said on Thursday. Local airlines including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and state-run Air India are likely to benefit.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
