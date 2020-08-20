SpiceJet Repatriates 264 Italians on Delhi-Rome International Flight, Brings Back 186 Indians

SpiceJet on Monday said it operated a charter flight from Delhi to Rome with 264 Italians onboard. In a press release, the airline said it will bring back 186 Indian nationals to Delhi on its return journey.

The airline had earlier operated long-haul charter flights from Amsterdam to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Delhi to Toronto. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Indian government has established separate bilateral air bubbles with countries like the USA, Germany and France. Under a bilateral bubble, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

SpiceJet recently became the first Indian budget carrier to operate a long-haul wide-body charter flight to North America.

The airline repatriated 352 Canadian nationals and permanent residency holders from New Delhi to Toronto on Saturday. The airline chartered a wide-body Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for the purpose.

The twin-aisle A330 Neo aircraft has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

"Our first-ever long-haul charter flight to Canada is yet another example of our commitment to helping as many people as we can to get back home to their families in these troubled times. Being the first Indian budget airline to operate a non-stop long-haul flight to North America is a proud moment for the SpiceJet family," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in a statement.