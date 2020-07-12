SpiceJet Starts International Flights to Dubai from 12 July: Check Price and Schedule Here

Spicejet has announced repatriation flights to the UAE from four Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi. The airline will commence the operation of these flights from July 12 to July 26. The Ministry of Civil Aviation recently announced flights on the route.

Prices for the flights from Rs 12,105 from Kochi, Rs 14,105 from Kozhikode, Rs 13,498 from Mumbai and Rs 14,205 from Delhi.

Only passengers holding a resident permit for the UAE will be allowed to board the flight. In addition to this, a few other requirements for the passengers to travel are a valid ICA/GDRFA approval, a COVID-19 negative test result, a health declaration form, and a quarantine undertaking form. Passengers are also recommended to check the website of the UAE Government Authority for the latest updates on travel.

SpiceJet will operate scheduled flights from 4 Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi – to Ras-al-Khaimah (Dubai) for passengers holding a resident permit for UAE, between 12th and 26th July, 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about these special flights. pic.twitter.com/NC8ohmNJTk — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 11, 2020

India suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many passengers have used social media to demand the resumption of international passenger flights from India to the UAE and other foreign countries.

"One question is asked on what about the Indian nationals who are in India and they have valid residency and valid work permits for the UAE? When can they fly back from India to the UAE?" Al Banna said during a webinar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce. "The problem is not in the UAE. The problem actually, or the point, is in India. India has not opened up their airports. They do not allow the foreign carriers to fly into India," he added.

Airports Authority of India Chairman Arvind Singh said on July 2 that India is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on June 20 said the government will start thinking on the resumption of scheduled international passenger flights in mid-July, when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of the levels before the coronavirus.

After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, it had then allowed the airlines to operate the maximum 33 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. The MOCA increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 per cent.