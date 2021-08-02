SpiceJet to Commence 16 New Flights on Domestic Routes From August This Year

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch 16 new flights from August. Accordingly, they will add Bhavnagar in Gujarat to its domestic network. Bhavnagar will now be connected to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat with direct flights starting August 20. Besides, the budget carrier will also launch 10 more flights that will connect Gwalior with Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, Belagavi with Delhi and Vishakhapatnam with Bengaluru, and add an additional frequency to the Delhi-Jammu sector.

According to Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet: “Strengthening regional connectivity between metros and underserved cities is at the heart of SpiceJet’s mission and vision and we are delighted to add the beautiful city of Bhavnagar to our fast expanding domestic network.

“Being one of the key cities for trade and commerce with many large & small scale industries, having the world’s largest ship breaking yard and variety of holy places to visit, Bhavnagar comes with great potential for both business and leisure travel alike."

Furthermore, she said the industry-first flights connecting Gwalior with Jaipur and Mumbai with Kishangarh and other new and additional flights will support the domestic expansion we are aiming for aggressively.

“SpiceJet is well aligned and fully committed to aid the recovery of air travel and realise India’s dream of a having a strong, stable and progressive aviation market by constantly adding new routes and destinations."

A few weeks back, the airline had announced to launch 42 new flights between July 10 and 30. The air carrier added both domestic and international flights according to an official statement. While SpiceJet has revealed the domestic routes it’s planning to add in coming days, the international routes are not yet revealed.

The carrier said it will start flights on Surat-Jabalpur and Surat-Pune routes. The airline will also be connecting the city of Surat with Jaipur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and Gwalior with Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune, the statement added. It will launch non-stop return flights on the Gwalior-Ahmedabad, Gwalior-Mumbai and Gwalior-Pune routes.

The budget carrier said it has also introduced flights on the Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Surat, Surat-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Ahmedabad Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi routes for the first time on its network.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus lockdown. Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

The aviation sector was badly hit again during the second Covid wave. Currently, the Indian carriers are operating around 1,400 daily domestic flights.

