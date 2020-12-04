SpiceJet to Commence 20 New Domestic Flights in Phased Manner From December 5

Airline major SpiceJet plans to launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in a phased manner from December 5, the company said on Tuesday.

The company announced addition of Ranchi as its latest domestic destination.

It has introduced non-stop flights connecting the Jharkhand capital with the key metros of Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will operate daily flights on Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector and Mumbai-Ranchi-Mumbai sector.

Besides, SpiceJet will also connect Shirdi, a major pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new daily non-stop flights.

"The airline has also introduced a host of new flights connecting Ahmedabad. These flights will operate on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Kochi-Ahmedabad sectors."

"While the flights between Ahmedabad and Kochi will operate daily, flights on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad sector will operate on all days except Sundays whereas flights on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

The airline has handled around 10,000 cargo flights since the lockdown in March, besides becoming the top cargo handler in October from the country's busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to the airline. During the coronavirus -induced lockdown that was imposed on March 25, the government permitted operations of only cargo and special flights while suspending all scheduled domestic and international air services.

Besides, the government also allowed airlines to carry cargo within passenger cabin and on seats, apart from the aircraft belly. Though scheduled domestic air services resumed operations in a phased manner from May 25, the regular international flights remain suspended.