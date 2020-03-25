SpiceJet to Convert Tickets Booked Between March 25 to 31 to Credit With Validity of One Year

SpiceJet on Tuesday said tickets booked for travel between March 25 and March 31 will be automatically cancelled and the amount spent can be used by passengers for bookings during the next one year. The airline's announcement came a day after the central government decided that no domestic flights will operate in India from March 25 to March 31.

The government has also banned international flights till March 29. "For the passengers who are travelling from March 25, 2020, till March 31, 2020, their bookings will be automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created and they can use it to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year from the original date of travel," SpiceJet said in a statement.



After the Ministry of Civil Aviation suspended domestic flights till March 31, Prime Minister's recent address has directed the country to observe a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. Under the new circumstances, it was earlier reported that several airlines have also approached the government seeking relief packages to minimise the blow. Sources close to the matter suggest that the relief package in question includes a waiver of landing and parking charges and payment to oil marketing companies, a limited period concession of the standing rule of slot allocation, which mandates that firms must operate at least 80 per cent of their allocated slots. As airlines suffer from lesser flights, a recent study by global aviation consultancy service provider CAPA has stated that most of the airlines around the world will face bankruptcy if the government does not intervene.

(With inputs from PTI)