SpiceJet to Induct Airbus' Wide-body A340 Cargo Aircraft for Cargo Operations

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet is set to induct its first wide-body Airbus A340 cargo aircraft. Accordingly, the A340 would primarily be used for transporting cargo goods and essential supplies on long-haul routes including to destinations in Europe, CIS and Africa, the airline said.

"The induction of our first wide-body cargo aircraft will be a huge game-changer in our remarkable journey that has seen SpiceJet emerge as the country's largest cargo operator," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said in a statement. "We are confident that our long-haul cargo flights would further help boost Indian businesses, farmers, and pharma companies."

The induction will lead the airline to have a dedicated fleet of nine freighter aircraft consisting of five Boeing 737s, three Bombardier Q-400s and one Airbus A340. According to the statement, SpiceJet has played a key role in keeping the country's supply chain intact during the nationwide lockdown.

Also Watch:

It has operated more than 5,600 flights transporting over 31,000 tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020. On April 7, 2020, SpiceJet operated India's first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space. Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.

In addition to handling its regular cargo business, the airline has also transported surgical supplies, sanitisers, face masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, and IR thermometers, among others. At present, the airline's international cargo network spans over 41 international destinations.