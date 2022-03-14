SpiceJet to Launch 60 New Domestic Flights This Summer Starting March 27

SpiceJet on Monday said it will launch 60 new domestic flights this summer. The summer schedule starts on March 27 and ends on October 29. In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule. “The airline has added 60 new domestic flights to its schedule, including seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies," it said.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and keep airfares affordable. Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 per cent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule as compared to 22,980 last season, aviation regulator DGCA had said last Friday.

The Centre on Friday approved the airline’s domestic summer schedule 2022, with 3.7 per cent more flights than the pre-pandemic level. This year’s summer schedule will also have 10.1 per cent more flights than the corresponding period of last year - when capacity restrictions were imposed on the sector.

The summer schedule is effective from March 27, till October 29. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the summer flight schedule of 25,309 domestic flights.

The summer schedule 2020 had an approved flight roster of 24,409 flights, while the approved flight strength was 22,980 in 2021.

“Summer Schedule 2022 of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised after virtual slot conference meeting held in February 2022. The final slots clearances have been received from respective airport operators on ‘eGCA’ portal," DGCA said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)

